Man decapitated on Staten Island, reports say l 19-year-old in custody

The Brief A 45-year-old man was decapitated on Staten Island, according to reports. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck inside a home, police said. According to police, a 19-year-old man was arrested.



A city sanitation worker was stabbed, and decapitated, on Staten Island by the son of his girlfriend, the New York Post is reporting.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the 45-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck on Monday just before 4:30 p.m. inside a home on Cary Avenue in the West Brighton section.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested. Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

While police say the crime is "domestic in nature", they could not confirm the exact relationship between the victim and his alleged attacker. Police have also not confirmed the victim is a member of the NYC Department of Sanitation.