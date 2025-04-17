1 killed in triple stabbing at NYC bodega; teen injured in separate attack

The Brief A series of stabbings across Manhattan left one dead and three injured, including a 14-year-old, the NYPD said. The teen was stabbed just above the left eye in Midtown, police said. Less than two hours earlier, police responded to a triple stabbing at an Inwood bodega that left one person dead.



A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the face near Times Square on Wednesday, less than two hours after a deadly bodega stabbing in Inwood left one man dead, and two others injured, the NYPD said.

14-year-old stabbed in the face

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the teen was stabbed just above the left eye around 7 p.m. on the sidewalk at W. 44th St. and 8th Ave. in Midtown.

He was initially taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, but has since been stabilized, police said.

Police say they are looking for two suspects, both last seen with ski masks on. One was wearing a black and red hoodie, while the other was in a black hoodie. So far, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the boy knew his attackers, or if the incident was random.

Triple stabbing at bodega

Less than two hours earlier, police responded to a triple stabbing at a bodega in the Inwood section.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at W. 212 St. and Broadway:

A 20-year-old man was slashed in the neck and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. He later died at a hospital.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The men were reportedly involved in a dispute inside the bodega before the stabbings broke out. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that one of the two survivors is under arrest.