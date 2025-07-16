16-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Bronx deli; female suspect sought

The Brief A teen girl was stabbed to death inside a New York City deli, police said. Police have not made any arrests, but say they are looking for a female suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline.



A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed on Tuesday afternoon inside a Bronx deli, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded just before 4 p.m. to Deli Grocery, located at the intersection of Boston Road and Mitchell Avenue in the Williamsbridge section. The victim, identified as Aliyah Williams, was found with stab wounds to her face, chest and body.

Williamswas rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. She lived down the block from the deli.

What they're saying:

Her grandmother, Rose Anderson, was at work when she learned that her granddaughter had been fatally stabbed.

"It's sad, really sad to take someone life like that," Anderson said. "She's a beautiful kid, and she's a nice child."

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests, but say they are looking for a female suspect last seen wearing all black, white sneakers and a red or pink headpiece.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.