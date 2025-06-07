NYC spider molester: Man using bug as excuse to inappropriately touch women, police say

article

The Brief Police are looking for a man who targets women by claiming they have a spider on them to inappropriately touch them. Both incidents reportedly occurred on June 2 in Astoria.



NYC police are searching for a man who they say targets women by claiming they have a spider on them as a pretext to inappropriately touch them. Authorities have released images of a suspect and are seeking community input.

What we know:

The first incident happened on Monday, June 2, at around 10:50 p.m. near Astoria Boulevard and 22nd Street in Asotria, Queens. According to police, a 25-year-old woman was approached by a man who said she had a spider on her, slapped her buttock and fled.

The second incident happened shortly after, at 11:10 p.m. near 47 Street and Newtown Road in Astoria, where another 25-year-old woman was similarly approached and slapped on her buttock and vagina. The suspect fled on foot toward Newtown Road.

What you can do:

The perp is described as a male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon pants, and blue sandals.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and are gathering neighborhood feedback from women in the area.