Man shot during exchange of gunfire with police on Staten Island

A man was shot Thursday morning following an exchange of gunfire with police officers on Staten Island, officials said.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:19 a.m. to a Home Depot parking lot in the Tottenville section for reports of a man inside a jeep with a gun.

Exact details of the shooting were unknown, but officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the male suspect. The police were not shot, but the suspect was wounded, officials said.

Two responding officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation due to ringing in the ears. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.