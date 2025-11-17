NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, Mayor Adams says

The Brief An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn on Monday morning, Mayor Adams said in a post on X. "I have been briefed on the NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn this morning," the mayor said. The circumstances behind the shooting were unknown at the time.



An NYPD officer was shot on Monday morning in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X.

What they're saying:

"I have been briefed on the NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn this morning," Adams said. "Praying for the officer’s recovery and we will continue to monitor the situation. First Deputy Mayor Mastro is headed to the hospital, as well. We’ll provide updates as they are available."

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call of a person shot on Thomas S Boyland Street in the Brownsville section.

According to police, officers were informed that an unidentified individual shot a 41-year-old man in the chest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Near the scene, police said a responding officer was injured and was in stable condition. A source tells FOX 5 NY that the officer suffered a facial injury. No arrests were made.

What we don't know:

The circumstances behind the shooting were unknown at the time.