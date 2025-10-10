Teen robbery suspect shot by police after confrontation; NYPD officer injured

The Brief An officer was injured after a police-involved shooting left a teen suspect in critical condition, the NYPD said. A father said his adult son robbed his mother and older brother at gunpoint. When officers arrived, the man told them he believed his son fled to a building with the gun. Police noted the suspect has a violent criminal history, but wouldn't disclose any other details.



An officer suffered a serious head injury following a police-involved shooting Thursday night in the Bronx that left an 18-year-old suspect in critical condition, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Police received a 911 call around just after 9 p.m. from inside a building on Van Nest Avenue and Williamsbridge in the Morris Park section.

A father said his adult son robbed his mother and older brother at gunpoint. When officers arrived, the man told them he believed his son fled to a building near Paulding Avenue and E. Gun Hill Road with the gun.

"An officer then discharged her firearm, striking the perpetrator twice, once in the lower back and once in the right arm." — NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera

Police set up a barricade around the building, went upstairs and knocked on a door, where they encountered the 18-year-old suspect, who denied any involvement.

The suspect's father, though, recognized his voice, which prompted police to call for backup.

What they're saying:

"Officers then heard three gunshots, and the suspect was able to open the door," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera. "The suspect fled through the front door, where he encountered officers positioned outside the door. A struggle ensued as officers attempted to take him into custody, and one officer fell backwards and hit his head. An officer then discharged her firearm, striking the perpetrator twice, once in the lower back and once in the right arm."

The officer was rushed to Jacobi Hospital. He is in stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery.

Rivera says the suspect, however, is in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital. Rivera noted the suspect has a violent criminal history, but wouldn't disclose any other details. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Body camera footage and shell casings helped police decipher that there were additional shots fired from inside the apartment, damaging a window.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what the 18-year-old was trying to steal from his family members.