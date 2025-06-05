Man shot in the head, killed near Port Authority Bus Terminal
NEW YORK CITY - A man was shot in the head and killed following an overnight shooting in Hell's Kitchen, near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, the NYPD said.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Wednesday just before midnight in front of 345 W. 42 St.
According to police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition, where he later died.
Police say another man wearing all black fled on foot toward 8th Avenue after the shooting.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random. Police are still searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made at the time. The identity of the victim was unknown.