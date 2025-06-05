Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the head, killed near Port Authority Bus Terminal

Published  June 5, 2025 6:58am EDT
Hell's Kitchen
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed overnight in Hell's Kitchen, near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police said.
    • According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
    • Police say another man wearing all black fled on foot after the shooting.

NEW YORK CITY - A man was shot in the head and killed following an overnight shooting in Hell's Kitchen, near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday just before midnight in front of 345 W. 42 St.

According to police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say another man wearing all black fled on foot toward 8th Avenue after the shooting.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random. Police are still searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made at the time. The identity of the victim was unknown.

