Manhattan gunman bought rifle and car from Las Vegas boss, NYPD says

The Brief Shane Tamura, 27, bought his rifle and car from a Las Vegas casino supervisor, police say. Tamura fatally shot four people at a Manhattan office building that includes NFL headquarters. Victims include a security guard, an NYPD officer, and a Cornell grad working in real estate.



As the NYPD continues piecing together the motive behind a deadly Manhattan shooting rampage, officials now say the gunman bought the AR-15-style rifle and car used in the attack from his supervisor at a Las Vegas casino.

Shane Tamura, 27, fatally shot four people Monday at a midtown office building that houses the National Football League’s headquarters before killing himself. Police said Wednesday the weapon and vehicle came from Tamura’s former boss at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, where he worked in the surveillance department.

Detectives also uncovered prescription medications and disturbing handwritten notes in Tamura’s Las Vegas apartment, including one where he claimed to suffer from a brain disease linked to contact sports and accused the NFL of covering up its dangers. Another note apologized to his mother, referencing feelings of shame and disappointment.

How did the NYC shooter get the rifle?

The backstory:

Tamura bought the rifle and the car from his Las Vegas supervisor for $1,400, NYPD officials said. While initial reports suggested the supervisor provided only parts of the rifle, police now confirm it was a complete AR-15-style firearm. The supervisor, who has not been named, is cooperating with law enforcement and has not been charged.

Investigators say Tamura drove the car cross-country to New York, where he carried out the attack in the building’s lobby and on the 33rd floor. The victims included building security staff, an investment executive, and an NYPD officer working an approved second job.

What they're saying:

"We lost a hero," said Smith Etienne, younger brother of fallen lobby security guard Aland Etienne. "He didn’t wear no cape. Had no fancy gear. He wore a security officer’s uniform."

Tamura also referenced the rifle’s seller in a note found in his wallet, writing apologetically about the purchase, according to NYPD officials.

At the funeral for 27-year-old Julia Hyman, a real estate analyst killed on the 33rd floor, her uncle Rob Pittman remembered her as someone who lived "with wide open eyes" and "courage and conviction." Hyman had worked at Rudin Management since November and was a Cornell graduate and a former tri-sport athlete at Riverdale Country School.

Timeline:

The investigation continues to unfold across two states, as authorities work to trace the gunman’s final days, digital activity, and possible motivations.

Monday: Tamura opens fire in the building’s lobby, then kills additional victims upstairs before taking his own life.

Wednesday: NYPD confirms the origin of the rifle and car; funerals begin for victims.

Thursday: Funeral for NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in uniform while working a security job.

Local perspective:

The building where the shooting occurred sits in the heart of Manhattan’s business district and houses high-profile tenants, including the NFL. The city is still grappling with the shock of violence unfolding inside a location many associate with prestige and security.

The incident also renewed attention on New York’s gun laws—and the difficulties posed by out-of-state firearm access, particularly from jurisdictions like Nevada with looser regulations.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate Tamura’s background and digital footprint. NYPD teams are still in Las Vegas working to obtain search warrants for his phone and laptop, and they plan to speak with his parents. Prosecutors in both states are reviewing the case, but no additional charges have been filed.