NYC Sheriffs break up illegal rave with over 100 people in Queens

An illegal rave in Cunningham Park in Queens was broken up by Deputy Sheriffs with the New York City Sheriff's Office early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the rave, which had over 100 attendees, featured a DJ, tables, chairs, a bar, food service, hookah attendants, lighting, torches, and security personnel.

Four organizers of the vent were charged with multiple criminal, park, and health offenses.

New York City has been taking new, stronger steps to stop a possible second wave of coronavirus infections in the city, locking down several hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens and threatening fines for New Yorkers caught not wearing masks.