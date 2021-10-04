NYC schools vaccine mandate in effect; estimated 15K staffers refuse vaccine

An estimated 15,000 employees of New York City's Department of Education will not be allowed into work Monday, after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While Mayor Bill de Blasio insists the city has more than enough substitutes ready to step in, a smooth implementation of this vaccine mandate may prove more difficult than expected.

"There’s still like very legitimate questions about how this is going to play out," says Alex Zimmerman, a writer for Chalkbeat.

As of Friday, 90% of D.O.E. staff had received at least one dose, including 93% of teachers and 98% of principals. But that still leaves about 5,000 unvaccinated educators in the nation's largest school district.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We might see some administrators come in, or even some central staff who have teaching licenses," Zimmerman predicts, "there could be an all-hands-on deck quality to this at some schools."

Some schools stretched too thin could mean a shortage of classroom aides who are there to help students with disabilities.

There are also concerns about a lack of school safety agents. the vaccination rate among those NYPD employees are significantly lower than that of D.O.E. Republican City Councilmember, Joe Borelli, who represents Staten Island, says some schools in his district are going from 13 safety agents to 3 or 4.

"No one from the DOE can really give us an understanding of how the school is safer by having less than half the number of school safety agents," Borelli says, "and they left these principals with really no guidance on what they should do."

RELATED: Justice Sotomayor denies NYC teachers' request to block vaccine mandate

The President of the city's principal union echoed those concerns.

Advertisement

"Though this additional week has been helpful, we still have concerns about staffing at some schools, particularly regarding safety agents and paraprofessionals," Mark Cannizzaro wrote in a statement.