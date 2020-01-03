NYC schools plan to battle rise of hate

A high-profile group of NYC officials and educators gathered Friday to tackle the nightmare of hate crimes after a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the city. The city’s First Lady, the Schools Chancellor and other public officials visited a class of sophomores at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in Mapleton, Brooklyn to sit down with students and learn from them.

The Department of Education says that it is targeting schools in three districts where the attacks took place, along with adding lesson plans to social studies classes over the next few months to promote understanding between different groups by encouraging dialogue.

FOX 5 NY asked Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza if there are any studies that show how effective this type of curriculum can be.

“Let me be clear. Hate is not acceptable. You don't need a study,” Carranza responded.

Public officials say that breaking down divisions between students of different backgrounds needs t be prioritized.

“This is what has to be done, we have to get on the ground and have young people talk to each other. They're not talking to each other, we can’t live in an isolated city and expect this stuff not to happen,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.