See someone illegally dumping trash in NYC? You could make $2,000 for taking a video

The New York City Department of Sanitation is asking New Yorkers for help catching illegal dumpers — and it’s willing to pay $2,000 if your video leads to a fine.

Illegal dumping in NYC

What we know:

Under the new initiative, residents can submit videos showing people illegally dumping trash, debris or construction material in the city. Once a fine is issued and paid, the person who reported the violation can receive a $2,000 reward.

Acting DSNY Commissioner Javier Lohan told FOX 5 NY the goal is to empower residents to help tackle a problem that’s long plagued communities. "We’re excited to announce, for the first time, we have a way for residents to submit videos and information if they observe somebody illegally dumping," Lohan said.

Illegal dumping on a street corner in Lower Manhattan. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He added that the department has more than 300 hidden cameras citywide that have already helped catch offenders, but illegal dumping continues to be a major issue, especially among contractors who try to avoid disposal fees.

What you can do:

To qualify for the reward, submissions must include video evidence showing the act and a clear license plate number.

Reports can be emailed to illegaldumpingtips@dsny.nyc.gov.

However, the DSNY warns that if the person caught on camera contests the fine, the individual who submitted the video may be required to appear as a witness in the case.

Why you should care:

Illegal dumping can pose environmental and public health hazards, especially when materials include chemicals or hazardous waste.

Officials estimate the department has removed over one million pounds of trash from dump sites since installing the camera network, but believe the true amount is two to three times higher.