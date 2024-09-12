NYC's 2024 Village Halloween parade: Theme, route and more

New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade returns on Oct. 31 with a feline twist!

The 51st annual event will embrace the theme "Meow!" and all things cat-like.

This year's grand Marshall is Tony-award winner André De Shields, best known for his roles in "Hadestown" and "Cats".

Parade director Jeanne Fleming invited everyone to channel their inner "cat-lady" with whiskers and to join the festivities.

"This Halloween, we step out of the shadows and onto the streets to celebrate our inner Cat Ladies. Whether you’re a solitary soul or a playful spirit, tonight we come together — quirks, claws, and all. So put on your whiskers and tails and join us as we dance in the moonlight," Fleming said.

"After all, there’s a Cat Lady in everyone, just waiting to come out." — Jeanne Fleming, parade director

Parade start time and route

People take part in the 49th Village Halloween Parade in New York City, the United States, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will start at Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.

The parade is free for everyone, whether watching from the sidelines or walking in it.

Are tickets required?

No ticket is required; however, ticket holders can enjoy VIP access, with options ranging from viewing the parade to walking in it or supporting it through donations.

Tickets are available on the website at various levels, including:

Skip the Line Entry: Early access to the Parade

VIP Level 1: Standing Admission

VIP Level 2: Directors Chair Seating Section

Cat Ladies Unite - Special Theme Section of the Parade - Costumes required

Can you join the parade?

Skeleton puppets in the Village Halloween Parade. (FOX 5 NY File Photo)

Yes, all those in costume are welcome to join.

The line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue, south of Spring Street. Participants are instructed to approach the start only from the south at Canal Street and 6th Avenue.

