NYC ruptured steam pipe closes several streets in Manhattan's East Side

A ruptured steam pipe on Manhattan's East Side closed several streets along 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Streets closed in Manhattan's East Side

2nd Ave. is closed between 54th St. and 51st St.

51st St. to 54th St. is closed between Lexington Avenue and 1st Ave.

3rd Ave. is closed between 51st and 54th streets.

1st Ave. is closed between 51st and 54th streets.

Lexington Avenue is closed between 54th and 51st streets.

The first call came around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a ruptured steam line at the location.

There were reports of some evacuations in the area, but those details are unknown at the time.

No injuries have been reported. It's unknown what led to the rupture.

