NYC royalists crowd British pubs to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

While many New Yorkers slept around 5:30 Saturday morning, the city's anglophiles donned their fascinators, brought out their British flags, put on their crowns and yes even sat in the company of a King and Queen.

"I love history, I love the pageantry, it's so beautiful," — Jones Wood Foundry Attendee

"Um, do I love their royal family? um they're okay."

A full English breakfast of kedgeree, Yorkshire pudding popover and fried eggs was served at Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side, where ex-pats were wishing they too were inside Westminster Abbey.

"We couldn't make it to London this year, but we figured we're going to go all out," said an attendee.

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was an upscale affair hosted by His Majesty's Consul General at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall--with pastries, pudding and champers, the crowd putting on posh attire as Charles and Camilla became King Queen.

"I think everyone is just feeling hopeful and positive," — Jones Wood Foundry Attendee

"And that there is kind of pride, British pride, half American, half British pride," said one partygoer.

People attended watch parties for the history, the culture and pageantry, but some did admit that what they're looking forward to is the celebrity, the fashion and to see who's attending and who's not attending.

(Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It's the Royals," said one partygoer, "and there's all of these television shows that have been made about the Royal family, and so people are really invested, and they really care."

"It's a bit of a soap opera I would say," —

"I think that everyone likes to connect to something that they're proud of," said Jason Hicks, Chef Owner of Jones Wood Foundry. "And I think that this is giving them that ability to connect to it. It's kind of like a day off from reality."