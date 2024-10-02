NYPD increases security ahead of Rosh Hashanah amid Middle East tensions

The Jewish New Year begins Wednesday evening, and the NYPD has increased security around synagogues as the war in the Middle East threatens to escalate following Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

This year, emotions will be especially intense, as the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur includes Oct. 7 — marking the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel.

As the Jewish High Holidays approach, the NYPD has announced enhanced security measures to safeguard the community during this time.

The NYPD says it has increased patrols around synagogues and other sensitive locations, with a particular focus on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur observances.

Officials say security protocols will remain in effect beyond the holidays as the NYPD continues to monitor potential threats.

When is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Wednesday and ends sundown on Friday. It is considered to be one of the holiest days in Judaism, marking the start of year 5785 in the Jewish calendar.

The holiday is the start of the Jewish High Holidays, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

In many Jewish communities across the U.S., special services are planned in conjunction with the Oct. 7 anniversary.

One distinctive example is in New York City, where Jews who oppose Zionism and support pro-Palestinian causes will convene for an evening service as Rosh Hashanah begins on Wednesday.

Leading the service will be Rabbi Andy Kahn, executive director of the American Council for Judaism – an 82-year-old organization focused on Judaism as a religion as opposed to a nationality.

What happened in Israel Tuesday?

The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.

The alerts were sounded after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, and as Israel said it had begun limited ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah militants responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel.

When is Yom Kippur?

This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Friday, Oct. 11, until after nightfall on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.