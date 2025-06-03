Broad daylight heist: Pair of gunmen rob armored truck parked outside Queens bank

The Brief A pair of gunmen remain at large after police said they robbed an armored truck parked outside a NYC bank. The armed robbery took place on Monday morning, just minutes before the bank opened. "This is something we haven't seen in a long time," former NYPD Det. Dave Sarini told FOX 5 NY.



A pair of gunmen remain at large with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash after robbing an armored truck parked outside a Queens bank, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The armed robbery took place on Monday morning, just minutes before the Bank of America on Linden Boulevard in the St. Albans section was set to open at 9 a.m.

According to police, the two suspects approached the driver, as well as an armed guard who had pulled up to the bank to do a cash drop.

The suspects displayed guns and stole cash from the truck, also taking a gun from the 62-year-old guard, police said. The pair then fled westbound on Linden Boulevard in a black Chevy. Neither Brinks' employee was injured.

What they're saying:

"This is something we haven't seen in a long time," former NYPD Det. Dave Sarini told FOX 5 NY. "This is going to be obviously highly investigated because it's a Bank of America, they were waiting to do a drop. Questions are going to come up as to were they being watched? Was this a setup? Was an arrangement somewhere along the line, you know, they’re going to investigate, is it an inside job? This is broad daylight. This is, you know, early in the morning just before the bank opens up. You don't see this very often."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any description of the two suspects.