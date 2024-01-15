NYC restaurant week 2024: Expect deals from 600 eateries, 23 Broadway shows, more for city's 'Winter Outing'
NEW YORK CITY - NYC Restaurant Week 2024 returns on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, offering deals from 600 eateries as a part of the city's wider "Winter Outing" celebration.
Along with restaurant deals, locals and tourists alike can save on 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Broadway shows and 60 museums, attractions and tours during this period.
Here's everything you need to know:
How can I make a reservation?
Customer dine inside at Copinette restaurant in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Restaurants are seeing a customer influx and the key driver is NYC Restaurant Week, a bi-annual event run by the citys marketing arm where discounted pre-fixe me
Starting now, you can make reservations at any of the restaurants participating in this year's "Winter Outing". Reservations are available from Mondays through Fridays and select Sundays at some restaurants. Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week.
NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45, and $60 at over 600 restaurants across all five boroughs.
Some participating restaurants include:
Manhattan
- Zuma (Murray Hill)
- Fish Cheeks (NoHo)
- Brooklyn Chop House (Lower Manhattan and Times Square)
- The Dining Room at Gramercy Tavern (Gramercy)
- Prohibition (Upper West Side)
- Catch Steak New York (Chelsea)
- The Bar Room at the Modern (Midtown West)
- Delmonico's (Lower Manhattan)
- Baar Baar (East Village)
Brooklyn
- Le Crocodile (Williamsburg)
- Shan (Boerum Hill)
- Stone Park Cafe (Park Slope)
- Lore (Park Slope)
- Gage & Tollner (Downtown Brooklyn)
- Sereneco (Greenpoint)
- Tanoreeen (Bay Ridge)
Queens
- Hoja Santa (Astoria)
- Knock Knock (Long Island City)
- Keuka Kafe (Forest Hills)
- Kaizen (Flushing)
- The Queensboro (Jackson Heights)
The Bronx
- Chocobar Cortes (Mott Haven)
- Home BX Steakhouse (Kingsbridge)
- The Bronx Beer Hall (Belmont)
- Mae Mae Cafe & Plant Shop (Mont Haven)
Staten Island
- Lorenzo's (Bloomfield)
- The Richmond (Stapleton Heights)
To see the complete list of participating restaurants and reservations, click here.
NYC Broadway Week participating shows
This winter, NYC Broadway Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows.
Casey Likes and Roger Bart onstage at the gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)
They are:
- & Juliet
- A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
- Aladdin
- Back to the Future
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Days of Wine & Roses
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Hadestown
- Hamilton
- Harmony
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- How to Dance in Ohio
- Kimberly Akimbo
- The Lion King
- MJ The Musical
- Monty Python’s Spamalot
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Purlie Victorious
- Six The Musical
- Sweeney Todd
- Wicked
To purchase tickets click here.
Note: Save and get 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK24
NYC Must-See Week 2-for-1 Tickets
Architectural details on the exterior facade of Carnegie Hall, an historic concert venue on 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. The recital hall was built by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1891. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Imag
NYC Must-See Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to more than 60 museums, attractions, performing arts venues and tours.
Participants include:
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- Carnegie Hall
- Empire State Building Observatory
- Jazz at Lincoln Center
- The Metropolitan Opera
- New York Botanical Garden
- Kings County Distillery
- Museum of Broadway
- Museum of Modern Art
- Museum of the Moving Image
- The Rink at Rockefeller Center
- The Whitney Museum of American Art
To see the rest of this year's participants and purchase tickets, click here.
NYC Hotel Week
This year's NYC Hotel Week offers New Yorkers 24% off retail rates now through Feb. 4 at more than 160 hotels across the boroughs.
Participating hotels include:
- Ace Hotel Brooklyn
- Conrad New York Midtown
- Hotel Indigo Flushing
- Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World
- Le Meridien New York Fifth Avenue
- Luma Hotel Times Square
- Margaritaville Resort Times Square
- Moxy Williamsburg
- New York Marriott Marquis
- Opera House Hotel
- Penny Williamsburg
- The Wall Street Hotel
- Walker Hotel Greenwich Village
- Wingate by Wyndham Bronx Haven Park
To book a reservation at these participating hotels click here.
"Whether you’re interested in the best restaurants, cultural attractions, hotels or tourist attractions, NYC Winter Outing has what you’re looking for. We welcome New Yorkers and visitors alike to support the more than 800 participating businesses and enjoy all that the greatest city in the world has to offer," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.