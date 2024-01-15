NYC restaurant week 2024: Expect deals from 600 eateries, 23 Broadway shows, more for city's 'Winter Outing'

article

NYC Restaurant Week 2024 returns on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, offering deals from 600 eateries as a part of the city's wider "Winter Outing" celebration.

Along with restaurant deals, locals and tourists alike can save on 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Broadway shows and 60 museums, attractions and tours during this period.

Here's everything you need to know:

How can I make a reservation?

Customer dine inside at Copinette restaurant in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Restaurants are seeing a customer influx and the key driver is NYC Restaurant Week, a bi-annual event run by the citys marketing arm where discounted pre-fixe me Expand

Starting now, you can make reservations at any of the restaurants participating in this year's "Winter Outing". Reservations are available from Mondays through Fridays and select Sundays at some restaurants. Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week.

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45, and $60 at over 600 restaurants across all five boroughs.

Some participating restaurants include:

Manhattan

Brooklyn

Queens

The Bronx

Staten Island

To see the complete list of participating restaurants and reservations, click here.

NYC Broadway Week participating shows

This winter, NYC Broadway Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows.

Casey Likes and Roger Bart onstage at the gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

They are:

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Back to the Future

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Days of Wine & Roses

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harmony

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

How to Dance in Ohio

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Prayer for the French Republic

Purlie Victorious

Six The Musical

Sweeney Todd

Wicked

To purchase tickets click here.

Note: Save and get 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK24

NYC Must-See Week 2-for-1 Tickets

Architectural details on the exterior facade of Carnegie Hall, an historic concert venue on 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. The recital hall was built by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1891. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Imag Expand

NYC Must-See Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to more than 60 museums, attractions, performing arts venues and tours.

Participants include:

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Carnegie Hall

Empire State Building Observatory

Jazz at Lincoln Center

The Metropolitan Opera

New York Botanical Garden

Kings County Distillery

Museum of Broadway

Museum of Modern Art

Museum of the Moving Image

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

The Whitney Museum of American Art

To see the rest of this year's participants and purchase tickets, click here.

NYC Hotel Week

This year's NYC Hotel Week offers New Yorkers 24% off retail rates now through Feb. 4 at more than 160 hotels across the boroughs.

Participating hotels include:

Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Conrad New York Midtown

Hotel Indigo Flushing

Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World

Le Meridien New York Fifth Avenue

Luma Hotel Times Square

Margaritaville Resort Times Square

Moxy Williamsburg

New York Marriott Marquis

Opera House Hotel

Penny Williamsburg

The Wall Street Hotel

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Wingate by Wyndham Bronx Haven Park

To book a reservation at these participating hotels click here.

"Whether you’re interested in the best restaurants, cultural attractions, hotels or tourist attractions, NYC Winter Outing has what you’re looking for. We welcome New Yorkers and visitors alike to support the more than 800 participating businesses and enjoy all that the greatest city in the world has to offer," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.