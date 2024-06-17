NYC rent hike expected for stabilized apartments: What to know

New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments could be forced to dish out more each month.

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board is considering increasing rent to as much as 4.5% for one-year leases and 6.5% on two-year leases.

A final vote on 2024 increases is set for Monday at Hunter College.

"…a 6.5 percent increase goes far beyond what is reasonable to ask tenants to take on at this time." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC rent prices

Rent stabilization is a form of rent regulation that helps to combat the housing crisis, according to city government.

NYC tenants constantly struggle to keep up with the cost of living, due to inflation and congestion pricing.

Last year, they dealt with a 3% increase on 1-year leases and a nearly 3% increase on two-year leases.

Apartment Buildings along the East River in New York, US, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Landlords, on the other hand, continue to argue that they desperately need the money to combat rising property taxes, insurance, building repairs and other hefty costs across the board.

Kelly Farrell a policy analyst for the Rent Stabilization Association, echoes that concern, "to run these buildings takes income, and that income needs to be adjusted by the board to keep these buildings afloat," she says.

One New Yorker tells FOX 5, "I definitely think upkeep is important," "But no, I don't think it should go up that much," she added.

Featured article

How do I know if my apartment is rent stabilized?

It may be written on your lease.

Your rent amount might not be a round number (for example, your rent might be $2176.43 instead of $2100).

Rent-stabilized apartment rights:

You can request your rent history to find out if your apartment is rent-regulated, or to prove that it is.

There is a legal limit to how much you can be charged in rent. Your rent can only be increased by a percentage that is decided on each year by the Rent Guidelines Board.

In the Spring of 2023, the Rent Guidelines Board decided on rent changes that apply to rent stabilized leases starting on or after October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.