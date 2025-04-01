The Real ID deadline is next month: Here's what New Yorkers need to know

The Brief Starting May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States must have a Real ID, Enhanced ID or valid passport. All states, the District of Columbia and the five territories are Real ID compliant and are issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs. Back in 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.



We are around one month away before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security begins enforcing the Real ID requirement.

Starting Wednesday, May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States will need a Real ID, Enhanced ID, or passport.

The backstory:

In 2022, the DHS announced an extension of the deadline until May 7, 2025.

This means, starting May 7, a Real ID, or other federally approved identification, will be necessary to board domestic flights.

Big picture view:

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers can also use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

What we know:

To apply for a REAL ID, travelers should visit their local DMV office, and fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing:

Full legal name Date of birth Social security number Two proofs of your address of principal residence Lawful status

Do you need a Real ID to fly in the US?

According to the DHS, U.S. travelers must obtain a Real ID to board flights within the United States and access certain federal facilities.

If you are traveling domestically, you will only need one valid form of identification – either your Real ID or another acceptable alternative, such as a passport – not both.

Do I need a Real ID to travel internationally?

If you are traveling internationally, you will still need your passport.

The Real ID does not replace a passport for international travel, but it does ensure that you can continue flying within the U.S. and access secure federal locations without additional documentation.

Is Enhanced ID the same as Real ID?

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) are considered acceptable alternatives to Real ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

How long is Real ID good for?

Check with your local DMV office to find out how long your Real ID is valid.

Can I use my passport instead of Real ID?

What they're saying:

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that," said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. "If you want to fly without the passport, then you have to have that Real ID domestically."