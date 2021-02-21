NYC rally held for teen shot by state police in Pennsylvania

The fatal shooting of Asian-American 19-year-old Christian Hall by Pennsylvania State Troopers drew support from a diverse group of communities and local leaders in New York City on Sunday, along with questions about how a mental health breakdown and a 9-1-1 call for help could lead to his death.

Hall's parents stood united in mourning as they remembered their son, a Chinese baby they adopted when he was just a year old.

Christian Hall was shot and killed by Pennsylvania state police on an I-80 overpass on December 30. His family says he was having a mental health crisis and was suicidal after a breakup.

In a statement on Twitter, Pennsylvania State Troopers say Hall had a gun when they arrived, but he put it on the ground at their request. They then say he became uncooperative, picked up the gun again and started walking towards the troopers, so they fired at him. However, video appears to show Hall with his hands up when he was shot seven times and killed.

Hall's family is asking the Pennsylvania Attorney General to stop in, and their call for justice is receiving support from local leaders including State Senator John Liu, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Pennsylvania State Troopers for comment but did not receive one.

Advertisement