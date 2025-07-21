Man charged after mother, 2-year-old daughter fatally stabbed in Queens; victims ID'd

The Brief Police identified the mother and daughter who were stabbed to death in Queens. The stabbing happened over the weekend in the Ridgewood section. Police have since charged a 54-year-old man with two counts of murder.



A man was charged after a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were stabbed to death over the weekend in Queens.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on Saturday just after 7 p.m. on Forest Avenue in the Ridgewood section.

According to the NYPD, 41-year-old Ana Pilatagsi-Moposita and her daughter, 2-year-old Analiz Cruz, were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest. Both were taken to hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police charged Ernesto Cruz, 54, with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was also found with stab wounds to the chest and taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition. Police say he knew the victims.