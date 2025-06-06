Police fire shots at suspects who allegedly broke into Queens auto dealership

The Brief Police fired shots at a group of suspects who drove toward them after allegedly breaking into a Queens auto dealership. The suspects jumped into several vehicles and attempted to drive away toward the officers, police said. It's unknown if the vehicles used by the suspects were stolen.



The NYPD fired shots at a group of suspects who police say drove toward them after allegedly breaking into an auto dealership in Queens.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 33rd Ave.

According to police, the suspects – who were armed – jumped into several vehicles and attempted to drive away at a high rate of speed toward the officers, who were on foot, as they approached.

One officer fired his weapon as the vehicles drove northbound on Miller Street. No injuries were reported, though one officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the vehicles used by the suspects were stolen. No word yet on any arrests or descriptions of the suspects or vehicles.