Steve Cohen’s casino proposal near Citi Field faces vote on Tuesday

The Brief A key vote will determine if a casino near Citi Field in Queens can move forward. If approved, the Metropolitan Park project will advance to state-level review. Only three downstate casino licenses will be granted by year's end.



A community advisory board is expected to decide on Tuesday morning if a bid to open a casino in Queens will move on, a pivotal vote that could decide Steve Cohen’s Citi Field plan.

What we know:

The vote is the last of the eight bids in the New York City area, four of which were denied.

The vote on the Metropolitan Park Casino and Entertainment District bid is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Queens Borough Hall. If it passes, the project would head to state-level review as one of the strongest contenders for a license.

The New York State Gaming Commission will award three downstate licenses by the end of the year.

The backstory:

On Monday, a community advisory committee voted against a casino proposal in Coney Island, but approved the Bronx proposal.

Last week, the committees approved two casino expansion plans for locations in Queens and Yonkers, bringing them one step closer to getting a commercial casino license.

The Queens Advisory Committee voted unanimously to approve the expansion plan at Resorts World Casino New York City. The casino's $5.5 billion proposal includes plans for thousands of slot machines and new hotel rooms, hundreds of gaming tables and dozens of green spaces.

A Yonkers committee similarly approved plans for expansion at MGM Empire City. Their proposal includes plans for a new sports book and high-limit lounge, and a full renovation of the gaming floor.

Both facilities are currently operating as partial casinos. Commercial casino licenses would allow the locations to include live dealer games.

