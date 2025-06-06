Expand / Collapse search

National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025: NYC street closures, parade map and what to expect

By
Published  June 6, 2025 10:48am EDT
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY
National Puerto Rican parade preview

National Puerto Rican parade preview

Actor and "king" of the Puerto Rican Parade, Luis Guzman, and parade board chair Lillian Rodriguez Lopez discuss the 68th annual celebration, taking place Sunday.

The Brief

    • The 68th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City is this weekend.
    • Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration.
    • Dozens of streets in the area will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY - The 68th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City is on Sunday, June 8.

When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025?

Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration, which kicks off at 11 a.m. and will span dozens of blocks, featuring the best in Puerto Rican music, dance and culture. 

67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade

67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade

The Puerto Rican Day Parade was held on Sunday. It's one of the city's biggest celebrations as Fifth Avenue was alive with dancing, music, and flag-waving spectators having a great time. FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer checked out the sounds and sights of this year's parade.

Puerto Rican Day Parade route

See the map below for everything to know about the route.

NYC street closures

Local perspective:

Dozens of streets in the area will also be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

People wave Puerto Rican flags during the 66th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 11, 2023. The 2023 theme for the event is "Música, Cultura y Alegría" ("Music, Culture and Joy"). (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by

Expand

Formation:

  • 5th Avenue between 51st Street and 52nd Street
  • West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

  • 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

  • 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
  • East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

  • Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street
  • 6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street
  • West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
  • West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
  • East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The Source

    • This article uses information from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade website, as well as the NYPD.
Things to do NYC