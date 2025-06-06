National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025: NYC street closures, parade map and what to expect

The Brief The 68th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City is this weekend. Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration. Dozens of streets in the area will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD.



The 68th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City is on Sunday, June 8.

When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025?

Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration, which kicks off at 11 a.m. and will span dozens of blocks, featuring the best in Puerto Rican music, dance and culture.

Puerto Rican Day Parade route

See the map below for everything to know about the route.

NYC street closures

Local perspective:

Dozens of streets in the area will also be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 51st Street and 52nd Street

West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street

6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street

West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue