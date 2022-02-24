NYC protesters rally against Ukraine war

article

Protestors unfurled the Ukrainian flag in Times Square on Thursday as part of a ‘Stop Putin Rally’ organized by locals with close ties to Ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been met with global condemnation, and Thursday's demonstration was just one of many protests taking place in the U.S. and across the world to protest what is viewed as an act of war.

Ralliers also carried a number of signs against President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin, hands off Ukraine" read one and "Stop Putin" was on another as marchers chanted, "Stop the war."

Demonstrators marched from Times Square across Manhattan to the Upper East Side where they and others gathered at East 67t and Lexington Avenue near the permanent mission of the Russian Federation, the headquarters of Russia's ambassador to the United Nations.

Another rally took place at the United Nations, while a third occurred at 91st Street and Madison Avenue, near the Russian Consulate.

