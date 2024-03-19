'Emergency protest for Gaza' scheduled Tuesday in NYC: What to know

An "emergency protest for Gaza" is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in NYC, less than a week after several pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after swarming the New York Times's printing plant in Queens.

According to Within Our Lifetime, an account on "X" with over 16,000 followers, the march is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. at Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan.

"ALL OUT TOMORROW FOR AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL," the account said in a post.

Protesters swarm NY Times printing plant

Last Thursday, demonstrators blocked both entrances of the building in College Point around 1 a.m. to stop trucks from delivering newspapers. According to police, around 100 people were on the scene.

They also held signs that read "Consent for genocide is manufactured here, stop the presses" and "Free Palestine."

The NYPD was on the scene examining tubes that chained the group together.

Latest: Israel-Hamas war

More than 31,314 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in southern Israel during the Hamas-led incursion on Oct. 7 that sparked the war. Around 250 people were abducted, and Hamas is believed to still be holding about 100 hostages.