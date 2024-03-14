Pro-Palestinian protesters swarm NY Times printing plant, arrests made

Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after swarming the New York Times's printing plant in Queens early Thursday morning.

The demonstrators blocked both entrances of the building in College Point around 1 a.m. to stop trucks from delivering newspapers.

Police say approximately 100 people were on the scene.

They also held signs that read "Consent for genocide is manufactured here, stop the presses" and "Free Palestine."

The NYPD was on the scene examining tubes that chained the group together. It is unclear how many people have been arrested at this time.

The 300,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest in the U.S. and is responsible for printing the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, Newsday and USA Today., according to the Post.

The Post reported that crowds were peacefully dispersed around 3:30 p.m. and trucks were able to deliver papers.

More than 31,314 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in southern Israel during the Hamas-led incursion on Oct. 7 that sparked the war. Around 250 people were abducted, and Hamas is believed to still be holding about 100 hostages.