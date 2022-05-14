NYC pro-choice marches and rallies today

article

Abortion rights advocates were holding a "Bans Off Our Bodies" march in New York City on Saturday as part of a nationwide set of rallies and marches against the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

The events were supposed to start in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn at noon with a rally and speeches. It would be followed by a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to end at Foley Square in Manhattan.

Another rally was planned for Union Square at 2 p.m. Abortion On Demand and Without Apology! was part of a nationwide set of rallies in 50 cities.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Roberts also ordered an investigation into what he called an "egregious breach of trust."

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices' votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion states.

Smaller abortion rights protests were held in New York City last weekend.

New York officials have assured women that abortion would remain legal in the state.

Abortion providers in New York are trying to measure a potential influx of women from out of state seeking their services as the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned weighs heavily across the country.

In 2012, the CDC reported that out-of-staters accounted for about 3% of New York abortions but by 2019 that number tripled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.