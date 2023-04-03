Prisoner death in NYC police lockup under investigation

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man found unresponsive in a police precinct jail cell in Manhattan.

According to police officials, the man was found unconscious Saturday afternoon in the Midtown South precinct lockup on W 35th St.

The Midtown Precinct South on W 35th St.

Officers called in paramedics and gave the man medical aid, the police department said in a statement.

The man, who was detained in an alleged domestic violence case, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of his death was under investigation by the police department and medical examiner.

Police withheld the man's name pending notification to his family.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.