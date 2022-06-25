Planned Parenthood to lead NYC Pride March

NYC Pride announced Saturday that Planned Parenthood would be the first group leading the 2022 NYC Pride March on Sunday.

"Planned Parenthood will be the first group to step off at noon on Sunday, June 26," NYC Pride said in a statement. "Yesterday's Supreme Court decision overturning nearly five decades of protections and reproductive freedom is devastating. This dangerous decision puts millions in harm's way, gives government control over our individual freedom to choose, and sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy."

"Pride was born of protest and will always be a space to fight injustice and discrimination. Join us as we advocate for bodily autonomy at this year's NYC Pride March," the statement concluded.

The New York City Pride parade, which is officially called the NYC Pride March, began in 1970 as a civil rights demonstration, hence the term "march." Since then, it has become an annual event marking the struggle for civil rights and more.

The NYC Pride March will begin at noon on Sunday, June 26.