NYC pools struggling with lifeguard shortage

The sun is out, the pool is full of families escaping the heat and lifeguards are out and visible on one side of Hamilton Fish Pool in Lower Manhattan. But on the other side, there’s a clear difference that’s not going unnoticed due to a dire lifeguard shortage.

"It’s obviously noticeable since we’re all in one pull and the small pool over there it’s unfortunate. We saw this happening 2 years ago and then last year and now this year it’s gotten worse," said one father making his first trip to the pool for the summer.

The New York City Parks Department has reported having 750 lifeguards this summer. This time last year, they had about 850.

Related article

The shortage of lifeguards is having a ripple effect on pool-goers of all ages, including senior citizens who use the pool to maintain their health.

For Ms. June, a senior swimmer at Hamilton Fish Pool, things went from spending her summer days in her own lane to having to dodge kids where she and her peers would normally swim.

"At my age is one of the few real exercises I could do because I used to be a competitive swimmer," she told FOX 5 NY. "2021 2022 and now here it is 2023 the fact that no provision has been made for a very large group of people that would enjoy the pool as well. We are taxpayers too. It’s for our health."

But some new interests among the youth could offer a plausible solution.

Earnest Nowalk, after a little nudge from his mentor, believes he could help with the lifeguard shortage by becoming one.

"I’m actually an okay swimmer so I could help out a lot but they need more lifeguards," the teen shared.