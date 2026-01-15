Video shows NYC Pokémon store robbed at gunpoint, over $100K in goods taken

The Brief Police say multiple suspects robbed a Pokémon card shop at gunpoint in the Meatpacking District. An unknown amount of cash and store merchandise was stolen; no injuries were reported. The store, Poké Court, opened in November and quickly became a popular destination for collectors.



Police are searching for three gunmen they say robbed a popular Pokémon trading card shop at gunpoint in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District Wednesday night.

"They blocked the door, kind of pointed some guns at some of the customers in the front, told everyone to stay back." — Robbery witness

What we know:

Police say the armed robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. at Poké Court, on West 13th Street.

According to police, three men wearing black masks and hoodies walked into the store as employees and dozens of customers were inside for a community arts and crafts night.

Investigators say at least one suspect displayed a handgun, threatening people inside while the robbery unfolded.

Surveillance video shows two of the suspects smashing glass display cases with a hammer, while customers and workers stand frozen in fear.

The suspects are seen stuffing backpacks with valuable Pokémon collectibles and taking an unknown amount of cash from the register.

A third suspect is seen closing the front curtain and guarding the door, preventing anyone from leaving.

What they're saying:

Police say at least one of the suspects pointed a handgun at people inside. Video shows customers ducking behind tables and raising their hands as the robbery continues.

The entire incident lasted less than three minutes, police said. After the suspects fled, an employee locked the door and called 911.

Witnesses explain what they saw

One witness described the moment the robbery began.

"They blocked the door, kind of pointed some guns at some of the customers in the front, told everyone to stay back," the witness said. "They started smashing with a hammer and just taking things. They stole from the cash register, pointed their guns at a couple more people, wouldn’t let anybody leave — and then they got out in a couple of minutes."

Another person inside the store said the violence was terrifying to watch.

"I’m just really glad everyone is safe," the witness said. "When you hear people smashing with a hammer and brandishing guns — when I watched the tape, they were pointing guns right in the faces of my friends, our customers, our community. Luckily, no one was hurt, and I’m very thankful for that."

Police say more than $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. No injuries were reported.

The backstory:

The robbery comes just days after FOX 5 NY profiled Poké Court, a themed retail store specializing in Pokémon trading cards. The shop opened its permanent location in November, after gaining a strong following through a limited pop-up last year.

The owners say about 40 customers were inside at the time of the robbery. While they’ve dealt with smaller thefts and shoplifting attempts due to the rising value of Pokémon cards, they say they’ve never experienced anything of this scale.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the three suspects fled westbound on West 13th Street. No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.