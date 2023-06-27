New York City's 'parking pirate' will give up his elusive spot — for a price

"I don’t really sell the spots, I hold them." — John Mcintosh

If you drive in New York City, you know that finding a parking space can be nearly impossible.

But for John Mcintosh, that scarcity is an opportunity.

Mcintosh has become well-known for selling those elusive spots.

"I don’t really sell the spots, I hold them," he told FOX 5 New York.

Mcintosh said people pay him for parking spots on Venmo under the name "parkingpirate," and that the prices for spots can vary.

However, not all the people in the neighborhood are happy with Mcintosh's "entrepreneurial" spirit.

One resident who spoke to FOX 5 NY said she has spoken to police about Mcintosh's scheme.

In a statement, an NYPD spokesperson said, "The commanding officer is aware of one community complaint and is looking into the matter."