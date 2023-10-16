NYC's hourly parking rates set to rise 20% starting Monday

Beginning Monday, hourly parking meter rates will increase throughout New York City by 20%.

Increases will take effect on a rolling basis.

Rates will increase the most in high-demand Manhattan neighborhoods and after the first hour of parking.

The NYC DOT aims to ease congestion and make it easier for drivers to find parking spots through demand-based pricing.

Metered regulations are not in effect on Sundays nor major legal holidays.

Manhattan:

Rates increase beginning Monday.

Parking meters for passenger cars in areas south of 96th St. will go up $1 and cost an additional $1.50 for each subsequent hour

North of 96th St., meter fees will rise by varying amounts

Midtown & Downtown:

First hour: $5.50 (up 22% from $4.50)

Second hour: $9 (up 20% from $7.50)

Total for two hours: $14.50 (up 21% from $12)

Queens:

Rates increase starting October 27.

First hour: $2.50 (up 25% from $2)

Each subsequent hour: $5 (up 25% from $4)

Total for two hours: $7.50 (up 25% from $6)

Brooklyn parking rates will increase starting November 9 at the same rate as Queens, followed by the Bronx on November 22.

Staten Island rates will go up to match those in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx on November 28.

How to pay the meter in NYC:

Use ParkNYC app for seamless and quick transactions from your phone Pay at on-street parking meters which accept credit cards, coins, and the NYC Parking Card

The revenue generated from the new parking meter rates will contribute to the city's general fund. For a comprehensive map of the new rates click here.