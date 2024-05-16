NYC parents, 3-K results are in: How to see if your child was seated

NYC parents: The results for your 3-K application are finally here.

"Depending on how the application was submitted, families will either receive their result letters via Myschools or by mail," NYC Public Schools tweeted Thursday.

Free universal 3-K, or preschool for three-year-olds, was rolled out by former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017 and touted for helping children develop foundational skills and reducing the burden of working parents.

Line of pre-school children crossing street with teacher. (Photo by: Joan Slatkin/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Yet the city's early childhood programs were weakened by Mayor Eric Adams amid citywide budget cuts.

This year, seats are only available in half of New York City's 32 school districts.

"I don't know what we would do without Pre-K." — Patrick McClellan, New York City parent

"The disruption has ignited a high-stakes competition to win a coveted seat, and prompted profound anxiety for many lower-income and middle-class families," the New York Times reported.

Parents on Thursday now learn whether their child has secured a seat or has been waitlisted. Some students will get waitlist offers, but offers are not guaranteed.

"I don't know what we would do without Pre-K," Patrick McClellan, a father of a four-year-old boy and two-year-old boy, told FOX 5 NY in November.

Melissa Turoff lives in Carroll Gardens and has a 21-month-old son named Leo. She has long been preparing for the difficult-to-navigate programs.



"You have to strategize years and years ahead of when they're actually going to turn three [years old] to even have a chance at getting into a school you want," Turoff said.

Resources