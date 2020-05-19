NYC outlines summer school plan with remote learning

article

Summer school in New York City will take place remotely, announced the mayor and schools chancellor Tuesday.

The plan calls for six weeks of continuous instruction in July and August for approximately 178,000 students.

There will be four days of instruction beginning July 13 for approximately 67,000 students in grades three through eight. Five days of instruction will take place for approximately 83,000 high school students also beginning July 13.

Approximately 27,700 students with disabilities will have classes every weekday starting July 1.

Instruction will include a mix of live or pre-recorded classes along with virtual field trips, virtual clubs and e-books.

“We see this as a summer where unprecedented learning can happen,” said de Blasio.

To enable remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the NYC Dept. of Education has distributed 284,000 iPads with another 5,000 more to be shipped to students, according to the mayor.

Any student who needs an iPad can call the city information line at 311 and request one.

NYC public schools have been closed since March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Remote learning began on March 23.

Schools nationwide are evaluating whether they will keep the institutions closed, and potentially even continue remote learning in the fall.

"The plan is to have as much live learning as possible," said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza about the fall school year.

"Unquestionably the number one factor will be safety for our parents, children, and school staff," said de Blasio.