Calls grow louder to clean up open-air drug market in the South Bronx

The Brief Rep. Ritchie Torres called out New York City for failing to permanently address the open-air drug market at Roberto Clemente Plaza in the South Bronx. Torres released a report condemning the city’s failure to address what he calls a "systemic failure of governance." After his report, the city increased police presence and cleaned up the plaza temporarily.



The South Bronx is facing a worsening crisis as open-air drug activity and public safety issues continue to disrupt both the community and local businesses.

This week, Rep. Ritchie Torres released a sharp report condemning the city’s failure to address what he calls a "systemic failure of governance."

At the heart of the problem is Roberto Clemente Plaza and the surrounding streets near 149th Street and Melrose Avenue.

About the South Bronx

Local perspective:

The area, long known as a bustling commercial hub, is now plagued by drug use in broad daylight, overdoses, public defecation and widespread loitering. Torres says despite multiple operations announced by the Adams administration, the city’s efforts amount to a game of "whack-a-mole."

"The so-called public plaza effectively exists for the benefit of drug dealers and their customers," Torres wrote in a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, calling for a "whole-of-government" strategy to reclaim the neighborhood.

Torres, who held a press conference Wednesday morning, said his office had documented dozens of overdoses, children witnessing people injecting opioids and a sharp drop in foot traffic that’s devastating local businesses. The crisis has become so visible that business owners say it’s pushing customers away and threatening their livelihoods.

"This isn’t just about public safety, it’s about the future of the South Bronx." — Rep. Ritchie Torres.

"Drug activity, gang violence it’s terrible," one resident told FOX 5 NY which has been reporting on the situation since September 2024.

City officials, including NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry, acknowledged the challenges of policing the area.

"We’ve issued over 3,000 summonses and made multiple arrests, but this is not something we want to arrest our way out of," Daughtry said. "People sitting on benches isn’t a crime. But yes, we need to get them the help they need."

Following Torres’ remarks, FOX 5 NY observed a heavy police presence in the area, along with sanitation crews and barricades going up in Roberto Clemente Plaza. The cleanup effort temporarily cleared the plaza, but advocates warn the problem may just spill into nearby side streets unless the city commits to a long-term plan.

"This isn’t just about public safety, it’s about the future of the South Bronx," Torres said. "We cannot let the Hub be consumed by lawlessness."

Despite the renewed attention, the city has not yet laid out a detailed or permanent plan for the area. Community members say they’ll keep pushing until something changes.