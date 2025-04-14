Expand / Collapse search

NYPD officers fatally shoot 'erratic' man wielding 14-inch knife in Queens

Published  April 14, 2025 11:28am EDT
Astoria
The Brief

    • NYPD officers fatally shot an "erratic" man they said advanced toward them with a 14-inch knife in Queens.
    • According to police, officers responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls for a man with a "large" knife acting erratically.
    • Chief of Department John Chell says the man, of Asian descent, is a 61-year-old with two documented incidents of mental disorder with the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY - NYPD officers shot and killed an "erratic" man they said advanced toward them with a 14-inch knife in Queens, Chief of Department John Chell said at a Monday morning press conference.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. at 31st Ave. and 30th St. in the Astoria section.

Press conference on Queens police-involved shooting

According to Chell, officers responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls for a man with a "large" knife acting erratically. Officers responded and found the man in the street holding the 14-inch knife.

After multiple attempts by officers for the man to drop the knife, he advanced toward them, prompting police to shoot at him, Chell said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Chell says the man, of Asian descent, is a 61-year-old with two documented incidents of mental disorder with the NYPD.

What we don't know:

The name of the man was unknown at the time.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the NYPD.
