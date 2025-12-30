New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square: Where, when, how to watch

The Brief The new year is fast approaching – here's how to watch the ball drop in Times Square at the start of 2026! The ball will drop at the stroke of midnight on January 1 of the new year, 2026.



New Year's Eve ball drop

What we know:

The ball will drop at the stroke of midnight on January 1 of the new year, 2026.

When to watch the ball drop

The celebration will commence at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, and end at the stroke of midnight.

Where to watch the ball drop

The New Year's Eve celebration will take place in Times Square.

How to watch the ball drop in Times Square

For those willing to brave the crowds and the cold, revelers will be allowed entrance on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Access points for the viewing areas will be located at 45th, 49th, 52nd and 56th Streets on 6th and 8th Avenues. The viewing areas will officially open at 3 p.m.

The best view can be seen along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street, and along Seventh Avenue, as far north as 59th Street.

What's the best way to get into Times Square?

Public transportation is the way to go. To get to Times Square, the 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W and S shuttle trains all service the Times Square area.

Street closures

The entire list of street closures related to the celebration can be read below:

How to watch the ball drop at home

Those unable (or unwilling) to attend in person can watch the celebration on Times Square's website.