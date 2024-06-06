NYC National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Street closures guide
NEW YORK - Feliz National Puerto Rican Day Parade!
Sunday, June 9th is the 67th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.
Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration.
The event will span 35 blocks featuring the best in Puerto Rican music, dance and culture.
NYC street closures
The parade will start at 11 a.m. on 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street.
The following streets will be closed from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 for the parade:
- West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
- East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street
- West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
- West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
