NYC National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Street closures guide

Feliz National Puerto Rican Day Parade!

Sunday, June 9th is the 67th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the celebration.

The event will span 35 blocks featuring the best in Puerto Rican music, dance and culture.

NYC street closures

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street.

The following streets will be closed from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 for the parade:

West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street

6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street

West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

For more information on the National Puerto Rican Day Parade click here.