Alleged NYC moped muggings ringleader busted riding without a helmet: NYPD

The alleged mastermind behind a migrant moped gang was arrested in the Bronx last week, according to police.

Victor Parra, 30, accused of coordinating a crew of peddlers throughout the city and parts of Florida, was reportedly caught riding a moped without a helmet and was taken into police custody, the New York Post said. The scooter also allegedly had Texas plates, according to sources from The Post.

The crew allegedly used mopeds and electric scooters to snatch things, such as iPhones and wallets, from people on the street in at least 62 incidents in NYC.

In February, several migrants were arrested in connection to a string of cell phone robberies including Parra.

The NYPD named Cleyber Andrada, Juan Uzcatgui, Yan Jimenez, Anthony Ramos, Richard Saledo, Beike Jimenez and Maria Manaura as suspects in the theft ring.

Parra has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

Migrants arrested in NYC robbery spree

In several dozen incidents, the group took iPhones and wallets from people on the street. The thieves then sold the phones to the migrant posing as the ringleader (Victor Parra), who would hack the phones to steal a person's bank information, police said.

The NYPD said the suspects primarily lived in city-run migrant shelters.

"In recent months, a wave of migrant crime has washed over our city," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said. "They're essentially ghost criminals. No criminal history, no photos, no cell phone, no social media. Sometimes we're either unclear on a name or a date of birth."

In February, the NYPD said it would also investigate possible human trafficking at city shelters.