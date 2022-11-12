NYC mom of gun violence victim reaches out to help prevent more tragedies

article

The anti-gun violence organization "Not Another Child" has met with grieving families across New York City for 15 years, but on Saturday, volunteers cut the ribbon on their first office space in East Harlem.

The organization was founded by Oresa Napper-Williams, whose son Andrell was shot to death 15 years ago in Brooklyn.

"The pain that I was going through, and that I go through, from his murder is something that I don't want another mother to experience," Napper-Williams told FOX 5.

Not Another Child has spent the years since its foundation providing therapeutic services for people impacted by gun violence.

"I often think about the families that have been affected by this prior to my son’s murder. And how they’re probably walking around broken, not being a productive citizen of society," Napper-Williams said.

Not Another Child says that the best way to prevent gun violence is to surround young people with a variety of opportunities with positive encounters. With that, they are less likely to engage in risky behavior and have a more successful transition into adulthood.

"Once you have an idea where this all stems from, you'll be less likely to commit gun violence or violence in general if you know why this is triggering you to do so," said Samson Styles, a filmmaker.

Napper-Williams says she hopes to continue to grow Not Another Child beyond just one office space in East Harlem and continue its outreach, to help families touched by gun violence the chance to embrace hope.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters