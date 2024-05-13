Staten Island man missing since 2011 ID'd from New Jersey human remains

The death of a NYC man missing for more than a decade is now under investigation after human remains discovered in 2021 in New Jersey were finally identified.

Kevin Morris was reported missing on Staten Island back in Oct. 2011. He was 32 at the time.

His remains were found in Galloway Township in June 2021, but were not identified until recently.

According to officials, the circumstances of his death are under investigation, but they did not provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, or police.

FOX 29 Philadelphia helped contribute to this report.