NYC migrants face shelter limits as agencies tighten belts

Governor Kathy Hochul says New York is spending "millions of dollars" to build shelters for migrants and that the current situation is not sustainable.

That is part of the reason behind the move from the state budget director on Friday. Director Blake Washington sent a letter to state agencies, telling them to freeze spending next year at current levels due to "softening economic activity," a reduction in tax revenue, and—notably—a "humanitarian crisis."

The letter comes as some adult migrants in New York City shelters are beginning to receive notice that they’ve hit the 60-day limit that was imposed back in July.

According to a letter shared with FOX 5 NY by activist Power Malu, some migrants are receiving letters notifying them that their 60 days are up.

A Mayor’s office spokesperson confirmed those letters were sent to about 50 single adults. But they also say they anticipate that most of those 50 have found alternative housing.

However, if a migrant received a letter, and they still wish to remain in the city’s care, they will have to vacate their current shelter. They’ll be taken to the city’s intake facility and likely placed in a different shelter— this time for just 30 days.

"There is a limit to who we can house at this time," Hochul said Friday morning on MSNBC. "And we need the rest of the country to step up."

Hochul also reiterated her calls for federal assistance, although any bipartisan assistance from the government seems hugely unlikely.

"We would love to do this in a bipartisan way," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "But we are not seeing that."

The finger-pointing on Capitol Hill will likely only get worse, as border crossings are once again reaching record highs.

On Wednesday, the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, announced a state of emergency after nearly 6,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the town of roughly 28,000 people in two days.

On Friday, Hochul conceded that the migrant crisis is a problem for Democrats.

"I think this is a political vulnerability, but it doesn't have to be," she said. "Democrats have answers. But as long as Republicans see that they can make gains with this, that they can score more points with this, then they're not willing to come to the table and actually do what Americans want."