NYC migrant crisis: Shelter curfews considered by mayor's office for asylum seekers

Could curfews be coming to migrant shelters across New York City?

The idea of implementing a curfew was brought up at a closed-door meeting Thursday night with city officials who were discussing the crisis.

At the meeting, it was City Council member Joann Ariola who asked why the migrants weren't subject to a curfew.

All DHS shelters have a curfew of 9 p.m. for families with children and 10 p.m. for adults.

Ariola, who represents Queens, told FOX 5 NY why she wants to see the curfew instituted: A few weeks ago, migrants sheltered at Floyd Bennett Field were coming into her district and begging residents for money and food at all hours of the night, she said.

"My constituents are terrified. They have people that they don't know at their doorbell." — Queens councilwoman Joann Ariola

Ariola said it’s about safety. In the meeting, she was told officials would look into it.

"My constituents are terrified," Ariola said. "They have people that they don't know at their doorbell. They usually have a child with them. They have their telephone, their iPhone and on it, it says, in English, ‘I'm a migrant from Floyd Bennett Field, please give me money.’ It's very, very concerning because at times, they find them on their property."

FOX 5 NY reached out to NYC Mayor Eric Adams's office and was told they are considering all options.

Meanwhile, migrants across New York City were being told earlier this week to clear out of shelters with no guarantee of where they would be going next.

Migrant families with children were limited to 60 days in city housing under an order issued by Adams in an attempt to help relieve the overwhelmed shelter system.

FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez reported seeing migrant families with children being evicted Tuesday from the Row Hotel in Midtown.

If the migrants don't have a place to go, they will have to reapply for housing at the Roosevelt Hotel.

City officials said they will try to keep children in the same schools they were originally placed in, to help alleviate issues.