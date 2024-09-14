Expand / Collapse search

NYC Mexican Independence Day: Street closures guide

By
Published  September 14, 2024 6:01pm EDT
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY

28th Mexican Parade NYC 2022

The Mexican Day Parade went down Madison Avenue from 38th to 26th St through Murray Hill and Kips Bay to NoMad on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

NEW YORK - The Mexican Independence Day in New York City will kick off festivities with a vibrant parade in Brooklyn on Sunday, ahead of the official holiday on Monday. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: New York City's Mexican-American community celebrates Mexico's Independence at the annual Mexico Day Parade, September 17, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Imag

Expand

The parade will honor Father Miguel Hidalgo y Castilla, who ignited Mexico's struggle for independence with his famous call to arms against Spanish rule. 

When is Mexican Independence Day? 

Sept. 16 marks the anniversary of the rebellion that sparked a decade-long war leading to Mexico's liberation. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: New York City's Mexican-American community celebrates Mexico's Independence at the annual Mexico Day Parade, September 17, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Imag

Expand

The parade will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

The following streets will be closed for the Mexican Independence Parade on Sunday. 

Formation:

  • 59th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

  • 5th Avenue between 41st Street and 59th Street

Dispersal:

  • 5th Avenue between 41st Street and 43rd Street