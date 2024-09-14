NYC Mexican Independence Day: Street closures guide
NEW YORK - The Mexican Independence Day in New York City will kick off festivities with a vibrant parade in Brooklyn on Sunday, ahead of the official holiday on Monday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: New York City's Mexican-American community celebrates Mexico's Independence at the annual Mexico Day Parade, September 17, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Imag
The parade will honor Father Miguel Hidalgo y Castilla, who ignited Mexico's struggle for independence with his famous call to arms against Spanish rule.
When is Mexican Independence Day?
Sept. 16 marks the anniversary of the rebellion that sparked a decade-long war leading to Mexico's liberation.
The parade will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The following streets will be closed for the Mexican Independence Parade on Sunday.
Formation:
- 59th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 41st Street and 59th Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 41st Street and 43rd Street