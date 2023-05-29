NYC Memorial Day: USS Intrepid holds annual wreath-laying ceremony

article

Hundreds of veterans and active members of the armed forces gathered at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces with a wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony, held at 10 a.m., allowed veterans, active duty military members, along with their friends and family to not only remember the past but consider the future of America's military.

"It is unfortunate when we realize," said Mayor Eric Adams, "that only a portion, 38 percent of Americans are stating that they are extremely proud of their country."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks at the Intrepid Museum’s Memorial Day ceremony. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum – Pier 86, West 46th & 12th Avenue, New York, NY. Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo Credit: Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Pho Expand

According to Mayor Adams that number plummets among 18-to-24-year-olds, the ages of many of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives, in the wars fought not so long ago.

"I mostly pay respects for the ones I lost in Desert Storm, that didn't come back," said Sergeant Benjamin Marrero, a U.S. Army Veteran.

"When we honor the people who come before us, we embody their spirit," said Holden Moyer, a U.S. Navy Musician Second Class.

Speakers reminded the crowd of our proximity to war, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second year. And to never forget that American freedom comes with a cost.

"This is a great country," Adams said. "Don't let anyone fool you to believe that it is not. Don't allow people to take away what we represent."