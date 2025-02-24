Brooklyn McDonald’s begins carding after teens 'trashed the store': report

The Brief A McDonald’s location in New York City is carding customers at the door and banning anyone under the age of 20 from entering without a parent or proper ID. Posts across social media showed the sign on the front door, which reads: "No one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification." The restaurant in Brooklyn is located at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues.



A McDonald’s location in Brooklyn has started carding customers at the door and banning anyone under the age of 20 from entering without a parent or proper ID.

What we know:

Posts on social media showed the sign on the front door, which reads: "No one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification." A video posted to TikTok showed the "operation" underway.

The backstory:

The restaurant, which is located at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues, recently took the step after a group of kids wearing ski masks broke a glass door and attacked a security guard, according to manager Amber Hussainm, who spoke with the New York Post. She described it as a "crazy scene."

For the year she's worked there, every day after school, up to 20 teens go in and "trash the store" – "throwing ice at customers, snatching bags of foods from Uber drivers and smoking weed inside the restaurant," Hussain told The Post.

By the numbers:

In 2025 so far, there have been 29 calls to 911 there, the Post reported, which referenced the NYPD.

Big picture view:

Last year, our sister station, FOX 5 DC, reported about a dozen Giant grocery stores in the region "restricting entry to anyone under 18 after 6 p.m. without an adult" – a new policy aimed at curbing crime.